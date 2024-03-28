Action to be taken against Dreambeach contractors

By Julian Phillips • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 12:35

Dreambeach area being cleared ready for the festival. Credit: Creative Commons

The Andalusian Government has started the process to open a file against the company in charge of the El Toyo-Retamar land conditioning works where the Dreambeach electronic music festival is set to happen in August.

They’re being accused of “partially breaching” the environmental authorisation granted for the project.

This move comes after a complaint was filed on the March 20 by Environmental agents. Their report highlights the “unauthorised burial” of “plant remains” during clearing tasks, and notes that there’s no irrigation in areas lacking vegetation, leading to excessive dust caused by wind.

The complaint mentions that on March 15, agents spoke to the company manager, asking them to bring water to irrigate the land and prevent the dust, which had been observed on the day of the complaint. Officials also informed the manager that burying the plant remnants was not allowed.

NO to Dreambeach in El Toyo

Yesterday, the neighbourhood association ‘NO to Dreambeach in El Toyo’ submitted two documents to the Almería City Council and the Territorial Delegation of Sustainability. These documents list the “violations” of environmental authorisation and report the matter to the Civil Guard, Local Police, and Environmental agents.

The documents also request “necessary instructions” to be provided so that the Urban Planning Inspection and Discipline of the Municipal Planning Management can take appropriate measures and initiate administrative procedures to address the irreparable environmental damage caused.