Dreambeach damaging the environment?

By Julian Philips •
Published: 17 Mar 2024 • 14:23
Dreambeach Music Festival
Credit: Gustavo Navedo/Dreambeach
The large international Music Festival DREAMBEACH that used to be hosted in Villaricos, has moved to its new home in EL Toyo, but their preparation work has caused outrage amongst the environmental community.
After allegedly damaging protected land whilst clearing a plot for the first festival in their new location, Salvomos Mojacar, an environmental group, is supporting a report filed to the authorities, by local residents against the organisation.
Almería City Council granted the licence and the work must be carried out in strict compliance with the approved technical specifications and the council will also ensure compliance with current regulations.
Salvomos Mojacar, is demanding that the work, on clearing the 33 hectares of land, stops immediately as they claim it will have an unacceptable environmental impact on the local flora and fauna.
