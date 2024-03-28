Go green with mobile phone throwing

By Eva Alvarez •
Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 13:01
One of the many participating competitors
Credit: Screenshot YouTube
In Finland, there’s a lesser-known sport that’s gaining attention: the Mobile Phone Throwing Championships.
Originating in Savonlinna in 2000, as just a fun idea from a Finnish company called Fennolingua, this entertaining event draws participants from all corners to fling their phones across the Finnish countryside.
As mobile phone throwing gained popularity across Europe and extended its reach to the United States, it evolved into an annual global sport, with competitions held worldwide, drawing athletes from diverse backgrounds who strive to break new records.
While the event usually takes place in August in Finland, in Spain, it coincides with the lively Carnival festivities in Tarragona, typically held in February or March.
Competing is simple: throw your phone as far as you can using various techniques, such as traditional over-the-shoulder throws or innovative freestyle methods. Teams, consisting of a maximum of three members each, can also participate. Additional points are awarded for inventive choreographies, with the usual prizes including a new mobile phone and trips to the World Championships in Savonlinna.But what sets this event apart extends beyond mere sports. The Mobile Phone Throwing Championships epitomise Finland’s unique culture, blending innovation with a playful spirit. In a nation recognised for its technological advancements, the act of discarding phones in favour of physical activity offers a refreshing departure from the digital realm.
Moreover, it’s more than just fun; it’s also a reminder to be environmentally conscious. Instead of being discarded, old phones are repurposed for the competition. Participants collect these phones, which are then dismantled and recycled to extract valuable materials such as metals and plastics. This sustainable practice not only reduces electronic waste but also promotes resource conservation and environmental responsibility.
As competitors prepare for summer to toss their phones, the championships continue to capture the interest of audiences worldwide. It’s not merely a test of strength; it’s a celebration of Finnish culture – a delightful fusion of wit, humour, and environmental awareness.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.