Go green with mobile phone throwing

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 13:01

One of the many participating competitors Credit: Screenshot YouTube

In Finland, there’s a lesser-known sport that’s gaining attention: the Mobile Phone Throwing Championships.

Origins

Originating in Savonlinna in 2000, as just a fun idea from a Finnish company called Fennolingua, this entertaining event draws participants from all corners to fling their phones across the Finnish countryside.

As mobile phone throwing gained popularity across Europe and extended its reach to the United States, it evolved into an annual global sport, with competitions held worldwide, drawing athletes from diverse backgrounds who strive to break new records.

While the event usually takes place in August in Finland, in Spain, it coincides with the lively Carnival festivities in Tarragona, typically held in February or March.

How to compete?

Competing is simple: throw your phone as far as you can using various techniques, such as traditional over-the-shoulder throws or innovative freestyle methods. Teams, consisting of a maximum of three members each, can also participate. Additional points are awarded for inventive choreographies, with the usual prizes including a new mobile phone and trips to the World Championships in Savonlinna.But what sets this event apart extends beyond mere sports. The Mobile Phone Throwing Championships epitomise Finland’s unique culture, blending innovation with a playful spirit. In a nation recognised for its technological advancements, the act of discarding phones in favour of physical activity offers a refreshing departure from the digital realm.

Repurposing and Recycling

Moreover, it’s more than just fun; it’s also a reminder to be environmentally conscious. Instead of being discarded, old phones are repurposed for the competition. Participants collect these phones, which are then dismantled and recycled to extract valuable materials such as metals and plastics. This sustainable practice not only reduces electronic waste but also promotes resource conservation and environmental responsibility.

As competitors prepare for summer to toss their phones, the championships continue to capture the interest of audiences worldwide. It’s not merely a test of strength; it’s a celebration of Finnish culture – a delightful fusion of wit, humour, and environmental awareness.