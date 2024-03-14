Second-hand departments in Helsinki.

By Marina Lorente • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 18:08

Image: Sokos by temotek.fi

Finnish department store chain Sokos is pioneering sustainable fashion with dedicated second-hand clothing departments in its Helsinki store.

Finnish department store chain Sokos, in collaboration with Emmy, is pioneering sustainable fashion with dedicated second-hand clothing departments in its Helsinki store starting March 18th. This move aims to integrate eco-friendly options into everyday shopping experiences. The initiative responds to rising Finnish demand for sustainable fashion. Also other huge businesses like Zara has taken steps to expand its business into the realm of eco-friendliness.

Is second-hand really a thing?

A survey by the S Group revealed that 62% of respondents have bought second-hand clothes, with 40% planning to increase such purchases. In Helsinki, Sokos will offer curated selections for women, children, and men on designated floors, emphasising variety and accessibility.

Store manager Sanna Mäenpää is excited to help customers find their style sustainably. The collaboration extends nationwide, with collection boxes in all 20 Sokos stores, fostering a culture of second-hand fashion and recycling. Sienna Kruk, COO of Emmy, sees vast potential for growth in the market, currently a small fraction of Finland’s clothing industry.

This movement stresses the importance of promoting the circular economy. The S Group’s survey highlights affordability and sustainability as primary motivators for buying second-hand, especially among young people and women. The normalisation of second-hand fashion reflects a shift towards responsible consumerism in Finland.