Zara Launches Eco-Friendly Second-Hand Platform In Spain

By John Ensor •
Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 15:35
Stock image of a Zara fashion store.
Credit: testing/Shutterstock.com
SPANISH fashion giant Zara will soon lunch a new venture in Spain in a drive to encourage thrift and sustainability.
On December 12, Zara, the prominent fashion retailer, is set to expand its eco-friendly second-hand platform, Pre-Owned, to 14 European countries, including Spain, writes OK Diario.
This sustainable initiative which has already proved successful in the UK and France, is a key part of Inditex Group’s commitment to environmental responsibility.
From December 12, customers across Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal can access the platform directly through Zara.com, under the main menu alongside existing categories.
Pre-Owned offers an array of circularity services. The repair service, a highlight of the platform, enables customers to mend their Zara clothing from any season.
This includes a range of fixes from button and zipper replacements to seam mending. Customers can initiate these services online or at their preferred Zara store, with local suppliers undertaking the repairs.
Additionally, the platform allows for an interactive buying and selling experience. Customers can sell their Zara apparel from any collection, benefiting from a fashion-forward interface and a secure environment.
Each item listed includes detailed information, maintaining Zara’s original garment descriptions and incorporating current images from the seller.
Zara’s commitment to sustainability extends to donations. The platform facilitates home collection of used clothing for non-profit organizations.
These entities either repurpose the clothing for reuse or recycle them, aiding local community projects. Notably, the service is not restricted to Zara products but is open to all brands.
Inditex Group emphasizes that the Pre-Owned platform is an integral part of their strategy to foster a more sustainable value chain. This initiative not only promotes eco-friendly practices but also encourages a shift in consumer behaviour towards more sustainable fashion choices.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.