Zara Launches Eco-Friendly Second-Hand Platform In Spain

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 15:35

Stock image of a Zara fashion store. Credit: testing/Shutterstock.com

SPANISH fashion giant Zara will soon lunch a new venture in Spain in a drive to encourage thrift and sustainability.

On December 12, Zara, the prominent fashion retailer, is set to expand its eco-friendly second-hand platform, Pre-Owned, to 14 European countries, including Spain, writes OK Diario.

This sustainable initiative which has already proved successful in the UK and France, is a key part of Inditex Group’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

From December 12, customers across Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal can access the platform directly through Zara.com, under the main menu alongside existing categories.

Circular Fashion At Your Fingertips

Pre-Owned offers an array of circularity services. The repair service, a highlight of the platform, enables customers to mend their Zara clothing from any season.

This includes a range of fixes from button and zipper replacements to seam mending. Customers can initiate these services online or at their preferred Zara store, with local suppliers undertaking the repairs.

Additionally, the platform allows for an interactive buying and selling experience. Customers can sell their Zara apparel from any collection, benefiting from a fashion-forward interface and a secure environment.

Each item listed includes detailed information, maintaining Zara’s original garment descriptions and incorporating current images from the seller.

Promoting Sustainability Through Donation

Zara’s commitment to sustainability extends to donations. The platform facilitates home collection of used clothing for non-profit organizations.

These entities either repurpose the clothing for reuse or recycle them, aiding local community projects. Notably, the service is not restricted to Zara products but is open to all brands.

Inditex Group emphasizes that the Pre-Owned platform is an integral part of their strategy to foster a more sustainable value chain. This initiative not only promotes eco-friendly practices but also encourages a shift in consumer behaviour towards more sustainable fashion choices.