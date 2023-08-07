Malaga Airport Takes Giant Step Towards Sustainability

By John Ensor • 07 August 2023 • 21:03

Aerial image of Malaga Airport. Credit: AENA

Despite record-breaking passenger figures the question remains, is a more sustainable aviation future within reach?

Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport has successfully advanced to Level 3 ‘Optimisation’ in the Airport Carbon Accreditation certification. This significant achievement is part of an independent evaluation system that recognises airports’ commitment to managing and reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, writes La Opinion de Malaga, Monday, August 7.

The certification consists of six levels, each representing a successive commitment to curbing CO2 emissions from airport activities. Málaga’s airport now stands at the third level, involving third-party assessments to evaluate and minimise emissions.

‘This progress has been achieved thanks to the implementation of a stakeholder plan,’ a statement revealed, outlining measures such as airport operation efficiency, electrical charging point expansion, telemetry implementation, and participation in the Eurocontrol Collaborative Environmental Management group.

Additional measures like a carbon management plan in place since 2019 have helped the infrastructure cut 90 per cent of emissions per passenger in 2022 compared to the last three-year average, excluding the unprecedented events of 2020.

According to Aena, the reduction is due to compensating for electricity purchases with a 100 per cent renewable certificate of origin, a decline in consumption, electrification of vehicles, and training in efficient driving techniques.

What is Airport Carbon Accreditation?

Airport Carbon Accreditation is the sole institutionally-backed carbon management certification programme for airports worldwide. It offers six levels: Inventory, Reduction, Optimisation, Neutrality, Transformation, and Transition – the latter two recently aligned with the Paris Agreement’s goals.

Málaga Airport emphasises that carbon neutrality aligns with Aena’s 2021-2030 Climate Action Plan, including efforts to combat climate change. These actions are anticipated to enable Aena to attain carbon neutrality by 2026, and a 94 per cent reduction in emissions per passenger by 2030, ultimately targeting Net Zero by 2040.

‘All this, responds to Aena’s commitment to face the climate emergency, which must be addressed by the aviation sector, not only carrying out actions at airports but also working collaboratively with airlines and companies in the sector to implement innovative solutions that allow us to achieve a more sustainable and carbon-free aviation.’

The Málaga airport‘s advance showcases an evolving commitment to environmentally responsible practices and offers a glimpse into a future where air travel might no longer be at odds with climate goals.