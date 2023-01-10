By Anna Ellis • 10 January 2023 • 14:13

Murcia's Christmas lighting achieved zero CO2 emissions to the atmosphere thanks to renewable energies. Image: Murcia City Council.

This year’s Christmas lights have been the most environmentally friendly in history, Murcia City Council confirmed on Monday, January 9.

In addition to being low consumption, the City Council of Murcia opted for green points to hire these electrical supplies, all of them from renewable energies which do not involve CO2 emissions leaking into the atmosphere, and therefore leave no carbon footprint, which has achieved the goal of 0 emissions.

In addition, the Consistory took the decision to reduce the lighting hours, with two hours less each day, except on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which remained at the same time as the previous Christmas, i.e. until 02.00.AM in the morning. This second measure has meant a saving of €4,500 for the municipal coffers.

This year, the Christmas lights have been switched on at the same time as the public lighting, according to the timetable set by the astronomical clocks, to be more precise with the exact time of sunset each day.

In this way, the lighting was switched on 10 minutes after sunset and was switched off at midnight, with the aforementioned exceptions of Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

This year the Christmas lights cost €870,000 plus the addition of €25,000 for electricity consumption, which means a grand total of €40,000 less than last Christmas.

