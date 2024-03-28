Meet, connect and thrive

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 12:39

Ladies brunch Photo: Facebook / La Sala

La Sala Puerto Banus have announced the fourth edition of the ‘Ladies Who Brunch’ networking event. Save the date on Wednesday April 10 at 11am, as they once again bring together like-minded entrepreneurs and professionals for an unforgettable gathering.

Head to La Sala for another unique opportunity to connect, exchange ideas, and promote businesses in a vibrant and supportive atmosphere. Indulge in a delectable 2-course brunch experience for just €22 per person, featuring a warm croissant with condiments followed by your choice of Smoked Salmon with Scrambled Eggs or Smashed Avocado with Poached Eggs on Toast.

Organised by Adele, the visionary owner of Angel Clothing, this event aims to continue fostering a supportive community of female entrepreneurs and professionals in Marbella. Adele believes in the power of collaboration and networking to inspire and drive success.

Where business relationships flourish

“Ladies Who Brunch is more than just a meal – it’s an opportunity for the women of Marbella to connect, share experiences, and empower each other. We aim to create a space where business relationships flourish, and new opportunities unfold”, said Adele.

In addition to the delicious brunch, attendees can expect a welcoming and inclusive environment designed to encourage meaningful conversations and the development of lasting connections. Limited tickets are available, so seize the opportunity to join an exclusive gathering of ambitious and inspiring women. Secure your spot today and get ready to brunch, connect, and thrive.

For more information about this ladies networking event in Marbella, please contact La Sala at reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.