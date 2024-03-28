Sweden in secret

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 28 Mar 2024 • 9:22
Disguised man in black
Credit: Giuseppe Bognanni, Flickr
Since Brexit, approximately 4,000 British nationals have had to leave the EU. Sweden issued at least 1, 185 people with leaving orders. But the Brits are still living in Sweden, secretly undercover.
The Swedish Police reported 38 open cases of UK citizens with an expulsion order, 24 of these being presented by the Migration Agency.
The Police Press spokesperson, Irene Sokolov, revealed to the Press: “22 people from this category have absconded, meaning they are avoiding the authorities.”
These people are suspected to be living underground, as a result of failing to obtain a Swedish residency.
Sweden’s Migration Minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, expressed her concern for the current laws in the country, which make leaving orders expire after four years.
“This of course contributes to the fact that many individuals go underground, which as a result makes return efforts more difficult and less efficient.”
After four years of the expulsion order, these runaways will be able to reapply for residency in Sweden, in the case that they succeed in hiding.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
