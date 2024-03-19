Migration´s mark – Sweden

By Anna Akopyan •
Sweden has been the capital of immigrants in the Western World for several years, but the residents are starting to question the high migration rate.
A recent report from the Social Democrats stated: “Sweden has gone from being one of the Western world´s most homogeneous countries to the Western world´s most diverse and heterogeneous country.”
Over a third of Sweden’s population has a foreign background, marking it as the European country with the largest immigrant rate.
The leader of the Moderates in the Justice Committee, Louise Meijer, who took a stand of openness for refugees in 2015, spoke out this month, declaring her change of mind after witnessing her nation transform.
“Now, instead, I represent an even stricter migration policy than the one I opposed at the time,” she confessed.
Louise spoke about the integration neglect: “The conditions for integrating people into Swedish society are becoming more difficult as immigration increases. It leads to an exclusion that is burdensome.”
