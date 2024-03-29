Easter egg-bound: Orkney charity success

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 14:36

Dan Dafydd, with an armful of Easter eggs. Credit: nestle.co.uk

Who would have thought that a glaring order error could turn so sweet?

On the small island of Sanday in Orkney, shopkeeper Dan Dafydd found himself with an unexpected surplus of Easter eggs.

In March, Dafydd, owner of Sinclair General Stores, intended to order 80 Easter eggs but somehow mistakenly managed to order 720.

Considering that Sanday’s population is just 494, this miscalculation meant there were nearly one and a half eggs available for every single resident.

A lucky mistake

Determined to turn his blunder into a boon, Dafydd initiated a raffle, offering 100 of the eggs to a single winner, in support of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The RNLI holds a special place in the heart of the Sanday community, said Dafydd expressing how the charity is deeply ingrained in local life. The raffle has already gathered over £3,000 in donations for the lifesaving charity.

Corporate support and community spirit

Nestle UK & Ireland stepped in to further the cause, pledging to match the funds raised through the raffle up to £10,000, aiming to bolster the total to £20,000 by Easter Sunday.

Beth Lucas, Marketing Director for Confectionery at Nestle UK & Ireland, said: ‘When we saw Dan’s predicament we couldn’t resist getting involved.

‘We are thrilled to join forces with Dan and support this fantastic initiative. It’s incredible to see how a simple mistake can turn into an opportunity to make a positive impact.

‘Together, we aim to raise up to £20,000 for the RNLI and contribute to the invaluable work they do,’ she concluded.

‘What started off as a silly mistake on my behalf has brought so much fun, laughter and joy and for this I am so happy,’ Mr Dafydd said.

This gesture of goodwill has not only captivated the local community but has also drawn attention from people around the globe, eager to support the cause and possibly win the chocolate prize.

Chocolate overload

Whoever the lucky winner turns out to be, the advice is to take it easy. Just one Easter egg contains a significant calorie content.

Through a simple oversight, Dan Dafydd has managed to rally a community and beyond for a noble cause, proving that sometimes, it’s the unexpected moments that lead to the most remarkable outcomes.