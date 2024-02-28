Easter EGGstravaganza

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Feb 2024 • 15:51

Easter bonnet parade Photo: Flickr CC / Chris Hunkeler

On Easter Sunday the Easter Bonnets will be parading along Jardin Botanica at the Lions Diabetic Support Group Easter Sunday Lunch. The event will be hosted by the one and only John Sharples and is just €15 which includes a welcome drink and a hot cross bun.

It all starts at 1pm and features a raffle, quiz and the excellent Easter Bonnet Parade. Get your ticket at the Lions Charity Shop in Calle Torremolinos in La Cala de Mijas or from Bar Tuta.

The Diabetic Support Group meetings are at Bar Tuta, Jardines Botanico, La Cala de Mijas at 11am on the 1st and 3rd Monday of every month. Everyone is welcome, meetings includes free check-ups and talks.

The group was founded in 2003 with help from the local Lions in La Cala de Mijas when it became clear that newly diagnosed diabetics were rarely given enough information at the local doctor’s surgery. As well as the information offered, our members are encouraged to talk about their condition and hopefully relate to other members suffering from similar problems. For any information you can contact the Helpline on 607 879 450

In the meantime, get yourself down to the Easter Sunday lunch wearing your best bonnet!