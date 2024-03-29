Eco Pirates in Benalmadena

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Benalmádena Aquarium is trying to raise awareness of the dangers threatening the oceans in a tour where visitors can enjoy games, hidden treasure, face painting and many other activities.
A new pirate adventure begins at Sea Life Benalmádena to raise awareness of the dangers threatening the oceans. Visitors to the aquarium on the Costa del Sol will be in charge of helping the ‘Eco Pirate’ in his mission to save the oceans. Visitors will have to overcome ‘eco-missions’ and will learn in a fun way the importance of protecting the oceans.
The Eco Pirate has decided to stop looking for treasure to dedicate his time to educate all visitors about eco-values and will teach them the importance of respecting the environment and raising awareness about marine pollution and the importance of recycling.
Sea Life’s Marketing Director, María Morondo, said that, “Sea Life hopes that families, and especially children, will become Eco Pirates to help save the oceans, and learn more about marine habitats, while having a lot of fun at the same time”.
You can download Sea Life’s ‘Sea Scan’ app to discover the underwater world in an even more enriching, educational and dynamic way and also learn about the stories of the most famous pirates. Download and more information from the website
