The Great Trolls’ Party

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 12:06
Photo: Screeshot / YouTube – Trolls the Musical
Known for their crazy coloured hair, the Trolls are the happiest creatures in the world with their catchy songs and flashy dances.
But their fantastic world is turned upside down when ‘the depres’, the saddest and most negative beings, burst into their new village to trap them and end the magic. Can you help them? Get your tickets for this great show at Marbella Congress Centre on Saturday April 6 at 6.30pm and you can help rescue the trolls.
Trolls have their roots in Norse mythology and, in 2023, what they call the world’s first and only research station for the species of trolls opened in Rindal in Norway.”We don’t know exactly when or where it started, however you will find them in our narrative tradition, and you can find them in our first written sources, sagas, from the Middle Ages. We don’t know how old they are in people’s imaginations, but it’s old”, says Ane Ohrvik, professor of cultural history and museology at the University of Oslo.
Trolls got a makeover in 2013 thanks to the movie by Dream Works. The animated movie voiced by Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick became a huge hit among kids all over and reintroduced a new generation to the wacky creatures with that iconic multi-coloured tall hair that we all know and love.
For tickets and more information go to the website: marbellacongresos.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.