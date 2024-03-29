The Great Trolls’ Party

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 12:06

Photo: Screeshot / YouTube – Trolls the Musical

Known for their crazy coloured hair, the Trolls are the happiest creatures in the world with their catchy songs and flashy dances.

But their fantastic world is turned upside down when ‘the depres’, the saddest and most negative beings, burst into their new village to trap them and end the magic. Can you help them? Get your tickets for this great show at Marbella Congress Centre on Saturday April 6 at 6.30pm and you can help rescue the trolls.

Trolls have their roots in Norse mythology and, in 2023, what they call the world’s first and only research station for the species of trolls opened in Rindal in Norway.”We don’t know exactly when or where it started, however you will find them in our narrative tradition, and you can find them in our first written sources, sagas, from the Middle Ages. We don’t know how old they are in people’s imaginations, but it’s old”, says Ane Ohrvik, professor of cultural history and museology at the University of Oslo.

Trolls got a makeover in 2013 thanks to the movie by Dream Works. The animated movie voiced by Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick became a huge hit among kids all over and reintroduced a new generation to the wacky creatures with that iconic multi-coloured tall hair that we all know and love.

For tickets and more information go to the website: marbellacongresos.com