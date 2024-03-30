Alcoholics Anonymous – Spring: Is it time for a change? Is it time to ditch the booze?

By EWN • Published: 30 Mar 2024 • 11:48

Spring is here

Or do you find that your Spring months are spent in the bar, just one alcohol fuelled day, rolling into the next? Has your drinking become an issue for you, or those around you? Are the consequences of your alcohol use getting too much? Is it damaging your relationships, finances, or health?

You are not alone. Millions of people worldwide have admitted defeat in their quest to try and control, or manage, their problem drinking. They found a solution that works; Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) – a 12 Step, peer-support fellowship group.

Spring is the season of rebirth and new life, it could be the time for you to make a change, to ditch the booze and start living life to its fullest. If you are ready to stop drinking, or want support to help you try, then get in touch. Here two members talk about how their drinking brought them to AA.

“My name is Nancy. A call from a good friend made me look at myself, I was told that my drinking had made our friendship ‘too high maintenance’. I realised; I was isolated at home. I wasn’t really caring for myself, and I was avoiding contact with the outside world, continually forgetting plans that I had made.

At my first meeting, I was met outside by two members, they talked me through what to expect; and then once inside they sat with me for support. I knew I was in the right place.

Life now is gentle, fun, and mostly happy. If you think you have a problem with alcohol: Allow yourself to be open enough to explore your options, and the alternatives! Be strong enough to attend a first meeting with open eyes and a determination to change things. And listen. Things will get better!”

“My name is Ben, I’m a father of two. Sometime during my twenties, I crossed an invisible line. I was drinking daily and partying hard at the weekends. For years I was able to hide how bad my drinking was … I lied to myself that ‘it was okay.’ I loved my wife and my children, but I hated myself for how I was.

A work colleague explained how her father’s alcoholic drinking had affected her whole life, this was a real reality check. My children needed me! AA was suggested to me, and I went along. I didn’t really know what to expect and I can’t remember what everyone said. I do know that I felt welcomed, people were nice, and I got hope that my life would get better.

My life is good now. I still have my bad days, but I can handle them better now. I’m a better father and a better husband. My anxiety is almost completely gone.”

There are meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous, with friendly people who understand, held daily throughout the Costa del Sol. Meetings are free to attend, and anyone who thinks they may have a problem with alcohol is welcome.

Call the English-speaking AA helpline for support: +34 600 379 110, or visit the website for help and information: www.aacostadelsol.com

