Is kebab safe? Doctor´s opinion

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 30 Mar 2024 • 15:27

Kebab meat cooking Credit: RDNE Stock project, Pexels

The traditional Turkish dish, kebab, has grown into an international fast-food sensation. But what do the health experts have to say about it?

The nutritional dietitian in Denia Hospital, Nico Haros, shared insight into the health risks associated with the popular dish.

He highlighted the quality of meat in fast-food kebab establishments, which is often produced in an environment benefitting bacterial growth.

Through the practice of repeated heating and cooking, the pathogenic bacteria are more likely to grow.

The danger is that the poor quality of meat is rarely distinguished by the customers, as kebab is excessive in salt and spices; a lot of flavour and little nutritional value.

Hence, it is advised to make sure that the food chain maintains hygienic food handling, the correct temperature control, proper refrigeration, and full transparency on food ingredients.

In its essence, a healthy kebab can be made using lean meat and a lower amount of salt and condiments even at home.

