Is kebab safe? Doctor´s opinion

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 30 Mar 2024 • 15:27
Kebab meat cooking
Credit: RDNE Stock project, Pexels
The traditional Turkish dish, kebab, has grown into an international fast-food sensation. But what do the health experts have to say about it?
The nutritional dietitian in Denia Hospital, Nico Haros, shared insight into the health risks associated with the popular dish.
He highlighted the quality of meat in fast-food kebab establishments, which is often produced in an environment benefitting bacterial growth.
Through the practice of repeated heating and cooking, the pathogenic bacteria are more likely to grow.
The danger is that the poor quality of meat is rarely distinguished by the customers, as kebab is excessive in salt and spices; a lot of flavour and little nutritional value.
Hence, it is advised to make sure that the food chain maintains hygienic food handling, the correct temperature control, proper refrigeration, and full transparency on food ingredients.
In its essence, a healthy kebab can be made using lean meat and a lower amount of salt and condiments even at home.
Find out more about Nico Haros at www.nicoharos.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.