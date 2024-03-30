Unreleased Marvin Gaye music found in Belgium

By Julian Phillips • Updated: 30 Mar 2024 • 10:26

Marvin Gaye in 1973. Credit: Creative Commons

Marvin Gaye, a music legend, has been celebrated for 40 years, alongside icons like Elvis and The Beatles.

Despite his tragic death in 1984, his music remains immensely popular, with millions of streams each month.

Recently, a remarkable discovery has emerged in Belgium: a collection of audio tapes containing unreleased material recorded by Gaye. This treasure trove, hidden for over four decades, includes not only new music but also stage costumes, notebooks, and other memorabilia associated with the artist.

Gaye’s connection to Belgium is fascinating. He moved there in the 1980s, seeking refuge from personal struggles and revitalising his career. Now, Belgian lawyer Alex Trappeniers, along with the Dumolin family who possess the collection, sees the potential in sharing this newfound music with the world.

Legal ownership

While the legal ownership of the material is complex, with the Dumolin family claiming rights, questions about intellectual property and music publishing rights remain. Negotiations with Gaye’s heirs, Marvin III, Nona, and Frankie, are pending, raising hopes for a compromise that respects everyone’s interests.

The discovery of Gaye’s Belgian archive holds immense significance for music history. With the potential for new albums and collaborations, the world eagerly awaits the outcome of these negotiations. Forty years after his passing, Marvin Gaye’s legacy continues to captivate and inspire, marking a remarkable chapter in showbiz history.