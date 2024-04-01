Fashion aid – Jalon Valley Help

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 01 Apr 2024 • 14:11
Jalon Valley Help clothing store
Credit: Jalon Valley Help, Facebook
If you’re searching for new clothes, look no longer. Jalon Valley Help’s Fashion Show has got you covered and most importantly, all profit goes to charity.
Jalon Valley Help’s Fashion Show on April 17 will provide you with gorgeous discounted clothes by purchasing which you won’t only find new favourites but will also contribute to the lives of those less fortunate.
Jalon Valley Help is an organisation led by volunteers which has remained trustworthy and intent on helping the less fortunate neighbours through continuous donations.
On April 17, starting at 11am, a great clothes and accessories collection will be displayed by the volunteering models, making buying an act of goodness.
A compassionate community welcomes you to join and enjoy company, refreshments, and style for a donation of €5.
At Carretera Lliber 7, 03727 Jalon
To find out more visit Jalon Valley Help on Facebook or call 659 62 46 43
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
