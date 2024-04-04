Beach kiosk conflict in Alcudia

By Annette Christmas •
Regular visitors to Alcudia beach will be wondering what is going on with the six beach kiosks-bars on Alcúdia beach.
At least one has been out of action for several years, and now all the wooden structures have been removed and the foundations are being dug deeper – a forlorn sight at the start of the season.
On Thursday 4 April, the environmental group GOB weighed in on the matter. They say the concession granted in March 2020 has expired and that an appeal they lodged against it on the grounds of unfair competition and lack of transparency has not been resolved.
Moreover, the building work is going ahead even though deadline for the start of the works set by the Ministry of Ecological Transition has not been met. The work was supposed to start by November 1, 2023, but did not until March 2024.
According to GOB, access regulations stipulated in the coastal legislation have not been respected. This is a ‘serious infraction’ which incurs fines of between €1,000 and €5,000 euros for each day that traffic is impeded.
The environmental organisation GOB has been calling out irregularities in authorisations and facility concessions all along the coast for years, demanding the Coastal Law be applied correctly.
