Briton is crowned world’s oldest man at 111

By John Ensor • Published: 04 Apr 2024 • 21:37

John Alfred Tinniswood, pictured in 2019, tucking into fish and chips. Credit: gerontology.fandom.com

In an incredible testament to resilience and moderation, John Tinniswood, a venerable 111-year-old from the United Kingdom, has been officially recognised as the world’s oldest living man.

Until recently John was the third oldest man in the world. The recognition has come following the passing of Juan Vicente Perez Mora of Venezuela on April 3 at the age of 114, and 112-year-old Gisaburo Sonobe of Japan who passed away on March 31.

Tinniswood, born on August 26, 1912 in Liverpool, Merseyside, previously held the title of the oldest man in the UK and Europe.

A life well lived

During the upheaval of World War II, Tinniswood’s limited eyesight confined him to an administrative role within the Royal Army Pay Corps.

It was during this period that he met his future wife at a dance in Liverpool, they later married in 1942, and welcomed their daughter in the following year.

Before retiring in 1972, Tinniswood had carved out a successful career as an accountant for Shell and BP, a testament to his aptitude for numbers and diligence.

Secrets to longevity

Residing at The Hollies care home in Southport, Merseyside, Tinniswood attributes his long life to a simple yet effective philosophy, moderation in all things and keeping active.

‘To sit down in a chair all day is no good,’ he advises. His diet, which includes fish and chips every Friday, and his general approach to life have undoubtedly contributed to his long life, reports The Sun.

John’s family describes him as a ‘wonderful and much loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.’

They expressed immense pride and gratitude for his life, emphasising his resilience, love for life, good humour, and remarkable survival instinct. Additionally, they extended their thanks to the carers at The Hollies for taking good care of him.

As John steps into his new title, he does so with modesty, taking his recognition ‘with a pinch of salt.’

The title of ‘world’s oldest man’ is yet to be acknowledged by Guinness World Records, but the confirmation has been certified by LongeviQuest, the authoritative database of supercentenarians.