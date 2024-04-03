World’s oldest man passes away at 114

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 15:55

Image of Juan Vicente Pérez Mora. Credit: FreddyBernal/X

The world has bid farewell to Juan Vicente Perez, the oldest man in the world, who was due to celebrate his 115th birthday next month.

His death was officially announced by Freddy Bernal, the governor of Tachira, Venezuela, on Wednesday, April 3, marking the end of an extraordinary era.

In an emotional farewell Bernal posted on Twitter/X: ‘He will always be a symbol of goodness, wisdom and joy, which is why his legacy will live forever in our hearts and in our lives.

‘Rest in peace my dear old man, my Don Juan Vicente. We will never forget you!’

A legacy that will live on

Juan Vicente’s life was a beacon of optimism and love, particularly for his home state of Tachira. ‘Together with my wife and children we had the pleasure and the pride of meeting him and sharing with his loved ones.

‘My old Don Vicente, we will always remember him for his optimism in life, for faith, hope and that deep love for our state of Tachira,’ Bernal reminisced.

This sentiment was echoed by President Nicolas Maduro, who honoured Juan Vicente’s legacy, stating, ‘Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years old.

‘From the town of El Cobre he gave Venezuela the Guinness Record[s title] for being the oldest man in the world.’

A remarkable journey

Born on May 27, 1909, Juan Vicente’s journey to becoming the world’s oldest man was filled with both joy and challenges. After the passing of Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia of Spain, Juan Vicente was declared the oldest living man on 4 February 2022, at 112 years and 253 days.

His secret to longevity was simple yet profound: ‘working hard, resting on holidays, going to bed early, drinking a glass of aguardiente every day, loving God, and always carrying him in his heart.’

Juan Vicente was a family man, survived by a vast lineage including 11 children, 42 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

His life was a testament to endurance, having lived through two world wars and overcoming COVID-19 in 2020.

A chapter closes

The world now turns its attention to Gisaburo Sonobe of Japan, who at 112 years old, may soon be confirmed as the new oldest living man.

Juan Vicente Pérez’s legacy, however, remains indelible, not just in the annals of history but in the hearts of those who knew him and those inspired by his remarkable life story.