Music in Mijas – ‘Tunas’ contest

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 15:51

A traditional 'tuna' Photo: Mijas Town Hall

Mijas will host the 36th Malaga Tunas Contest in a two-day event that will bring together twelve groups and more than 170 musicians in their ‘tunas’. The event will take place on Friday April 12 and Saturday April 13 and will include parades, performances, a contest and many more surprises.

A ‘tuna’ is a group of university students in traditional university dress who play musical instruments and sing serenades. The tradition originated in Spain in the 13th century as a means of students to earn money or food.

On Friday, at 7pm, a parade will start and a competition will take place in Calle Málaga and in the Casa Museo. On Saturday things will start at 4.30pm with the contest of the participating tunas in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña.

There will be twelve groups from all over the province of Malaga, Granada and even from as far as Mexico. The event is part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Tuna de Medicina de Málaga and its leader, Rafael Zuazo, said, “we have chosen Mijas because we have a long tradition of coming to the town throughout the year to play in the bars, on the street, the people know us and, the truth is that we feel very loved here”.