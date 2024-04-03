By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 9:49
The winning bonnets
Photo: La Cala Lions
It may have been raining cats and dogs but this didn’t put off the La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group holding their 21st annual Easter Bonnet Parade and lunch.
Bar Tuta and Snack Attack worked tirelessly to serve up a piping hot roast lunch and the group’s favourite compére John Sharples kindly gave his time freely for the event. He really makes any gathering special if he is organising the fun.
65 hardy revellers attended and there was a good selection of bonnets. The winner was Joyce for the prettiest, Sandie for the silliest and Storm for the children’s prize. Andre and Maurice from Holland were joint winners for their fun efforts.
Hot cross buns followed with games and a quiz thanks to John and Graham.The welcome drinks were generously supplied by Avalon and the Lions want to thanks Rob and his team for making this very tricky day work. Martin and Mark organised the raffle and raised €620 for the charity.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.