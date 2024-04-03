By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Apr 2024 • 9:49

The winning bonnets Photo: La Cala Lions

It may have been raining cats and dogs but this didn’t put off the La Cala Lions Diabetic Support Group holding their 21st annual Easter Bonnet Parade and lunch.

Bar Tuta and Snack Attack worked tirelessly to serve up a piping hot roast lunch and the group’s favourite compére John Sharples kindly gave his time freely for the event. He really makes any gathering special if he is organising the fun.

65 hardy revellers attended and there was a good selection of bonnets. The winner was Joyce for the prettiest, Sandie for the silliest and Storm for the children’s prize. Andre and Maurice from Holland were joint winners for their fun efforts.

Hot cross buns followed with games and a quiz thanks to John and Graham.The welcome drinks were generously supplied by Avalon and the Lions want to thanks Rob and his team for making this very tricky day work. Martin and Mark organised the raffle and raised €620 for the charity.