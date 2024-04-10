An exit and entry at John Lewis

By Linda Hall • Updated: 10 Apr 2024 • 13:29

JASON TARRY: Tesco’s former chief takes over at John Lewis Photo credit: Speakers for schools

Sharon White, John Lewis Partnership (JLP) chair, bows out in September, five months short of her five-year term.

With no plans for a second term, White will be the shortest-serving chair in JLP’s history, according to the BBC. The broadcaster, which revealed in October 2023 that she was leaving her £1.1 million (€1.28 million) a year post, also reported that there would be no payoff.

Six months on, the company announced that White would be succeeded by Jason Tarry, Tesco chief executive for six years until his 2023 departure.

While there, he was applauded for restoring the supermarket’s competitiveness and making customers central to the business. This is something he will be called upon to replicate at John Lewis.

The Partnership lost a pre-tax total of £778 million (€909.4 million) over the three years ending in January 2022 but announced a pre-tax profit of £56 million (€65.6 million) in the 12 months to January 27 2024. Nevertheless, the company has not yet restored its annual bonus to staff, all of whom are partners.

Tarry is likely to make huge changes to the Partnership’s “social club” tone, insiders said, but agreed that he could be “absolutely perfect” for John Lewis.