Degustho Almeria concludes in Huercal-Overa

By Julian Phillips • Published: 10 Apr 2024 • 13:51

Degustho Almeria was a great success. Credit: Huercal-Overa Town Hall

Huercal-Overa concluded the Degustho Almeria weekend with a remarkable turnout and delightful flavours.

The festival, which lasted three days, turned Huercal-Overa and the wider province of Almeria into a gastronomic hub.

The event featured various attractions, including demonstrations by renowned chefs such as Bosco Benitez from Canal Sur’s Tierra de Sabores program, Loreto Riera, winner of MasterChef Junior 10, and local chefs like Antonio Carmona, Antonio Gazquez, Cristobal Carrillo, and Beatriz Torrente. Additionally, there was a master class in ham cutting led by Antonio Ortuño and children’s workshops that quickly sold out.

Attendees also enjoyed wine tasting, cocktail workshops, live music performances by Esencial and Los Vinilos, and various exhibitors showcasing their products.

The Huercal-Overa Town Council expressed satisfaction with the event’s success, stating that it exceeded expectations. They emphasised the promotion of local products and innovation in traditional cuisine, highlighting ingredients like asparagus, tomatoes, and oranges from the region.

With positive feedback from participating companies and attendees, the Council looks forward to future editions, aiming to continue establishing Degustho as a gastronomic landmark.