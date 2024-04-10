By Anna Ellis •
Launching fun: Twelfth World Date Stone Throwing Championship. Image: Penya Altabix / X.
All it took was some enthusiasm and a strong set of lungs to bring life to the neighbourhood.
On April 7, the Penya de Altabix Cultural and Sports Association hosted the twelfth World Date Stone Throwing Championship.
Besides being unique, the championship adds energy to the festivities honouring San Vicente Ferrer in Altabix.
Hundreds of locals and curious visitors from nearby areas gathered at the Huerto de la Cuerna.
Before the competition began, participants enjoyed Elche dates provided by the organisers, then lined up at the throwing barrier.
The rules were simple: stay within the designated area. After each throw, a statuette of the Lady of Elche marked the spot of the latest contender.
Miguel Ángel Sánchez, an Elche resident and seasoned participant enjoyed his second time competing, and he won with an impressive throw of 10 meters and 22 centimetres in the final round.
Sánchez, also the president of the association of date producers in Elche, emphasised the event’s role in showcasing the city’s sweet fruit throughout the year, not just during the Christmas season.
Despite his strong performance, Sánchez couldn’t beat the longstanding record set by Tono López in 2017, who threw over 14 metres!
