GBTV a perfect solution to your TV needs in Almeria

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 14:50

Like so many others, Peter Dyer came to Spain almost 23 years ago, seeking a better and simpler life in the sun away from the hustle and bustle of London. Initially, he started his new working life as a man with a van, doing local deliveries and shuttling goods between the UK and Spain.

After a few years of this, fate seem to have other plans for him when he joined a satellite TV installation company, where he quickly learnt a multitude of new skills that would lead him down a new path.

About a decade ago, the then owner of the satellite TV company decided to return to the UK, leaving Peter to take the reins of this well-established business. As satellite TV began to fade in popularity and the era of IPTV dawned, Peter adapted his business model accordingly.

Initially offering a range of products and services to his growing clientele, Peter soon recognised the potential of Firesticks as the best and most reliable solution for his customers.

Carving a niche

Now based in his office in Albox, Peter has certainly carved out a niche for himself, offering exceptional customer service with his unique selling point that lies in the preinstallation of Firesticks, making them ready for immediate use straight out of the box.

Catering to everyone’s needs, Peter offers packages that include popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime, as well as Sky movies, international channels, sports networks, and catch-up TV.

With the surge in IPTV’s popularity, Peter anticipates it becoming the norm for the way that people watch TV in the future. Ensuring his customers have access to the latest technology, is really important and he provides great deals on 4K Firesticks and tailors custom solutions based on each person’s requirements. Whether it’s advice on selecting the right package or troubleshooting problems, Peter is always on hand to assist his clients.

Peter’s services come at a really affordable price, starting from just €90 per year. This represents incredible value for money compared to similar offerings from competitors. Peter’s commitment to providing top-notch service at a reasonable cost has cemented his reputation as a trusted IPTV provider in the region.

The journey that Peter has taken since arriving in Spain, from a humble van driver to running a successful IPTV business is a testament to his adaptability and dedication to his business and his customers. As the IPTV landscape continues to evolve, Peter remains at the forefront, ensuring his clients across Almeria receive nothing but the best in TV entertainment.