By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 14:40

Credit: Los Bandidos

Los Bandidos, tackled the Almeria Half Marathon and 10k race with 13 members on Sunday 14 April. For some, it was their first time running these distances.

Despite the warm weather, the morning saw a bustling atmosphere with many runners and supportive spectators along the city route and at the finish line. Derek Wright represented Los Bandidos well, securing 3rd place in the M70 age group.

Steve Murton finished 499th with a time of 1:42:28 and was their best ranking runner in the Half Marathon whilst in the 10k Jan Murton finished 151st with a time of 51:39.

For full results, visit: https://www.cruzandolameta.es/clasificaciones/v2/medio-maraton-almeria-2024—1933/#clasificaciones

Los Bandidos started in June 2018 with a small group participating in the 5k Mojacar Paseo. Since then, they’ve expanded to include road cycling, sea swimming, and triathlon groups. People of all ages, nationalities, and abilities are welcome, whether permanent residents or holidaymakers. The group is committed to integrating and supporting the local community, currently collecting donations for the Red Cross Food Bank.

Los Bandidos is a sociable group, often enjoying post-activity coffee, cake, or breakfast together. Stay updated on their activities by following them on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/490933409244200/