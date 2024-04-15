One handed barber rises to the top

By Julian Phillips • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 13:23

Overcoming many challenges to become the best. Credit: Delacalle Barber

Francis de la Calle, is a remarkable barber from Almeria who has defied the odds and risen to the top of his profession despite facing a significant challenge: he only has one hand.

When a firecracker accident robbed him of his left hand at the age of 19, Francis could have been discouraged. Instead, he saw it as an opportunity to excel further.

One-Armed Barber

Now, at 23, Francis operates the Delacalle Barber barbershop in Balerma. Despite being described as a “one-armed barber,” he has become a symbol of resilience and talent in the industry. Through TikTok and other social media platforms, Francis shares his creations and offers training to fellow professionals, earning him thousands of followers and widespread recognition.

Francis’s journey to success began with a dream to become a hairdresser. Despite scepticism from others, he pursued his passion wholeheartedly. His determination paid off when he won the national Battle of Barbers before even turning 20.

One of the key innovations that facilitated Francis’s return to the barber’s chair was a specially designed glove. Crafted by a talented dressmaker, this glove enabled him to hold the comb with his prosthetic hand and wield the scissors with his remaining one.

Reflecting on his journey, Francis remains resolute and optimistic. He sees his disability not as a setback but as a catalyst for growth.

Today, Francis stands among the best hairdressers in Spain, a shining example of what can be achieved with passion, perseverance, and a positive attitude.