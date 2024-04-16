Almeria Casas an inspired choice

By Julian Phillips • Updated: 16 Apr 2024 • 11:01

Credit: Almeria Casas

Antonio Ballesteros, an experienced home builder, was running a successful business building houses and then selling them through agents to eager buyers.

Then he had a lightbulb moment, why sell through other agents, why not do it himself?

With this moment of enlightenment, he set up Almeria Casas, aiming to cut out the middleman and sell his unique houses direct to ever growing buyers in the region.

With the support of his wife, Antonio set up the business, later joined by Jolyne van Hassel, whose fluency in five languages helped propel the company forward and a year later, Vicky, fluent in two languages, arrived at the company with her ambitious mind-set.

9 years down the road and his business has gone from strength to strength and has changed its focus from selling his own builds to helping others find their ideal place in the sun. It’s going so well that they have decided to make the team at Almeria Casas grow, with new members of staff.

Adapting to changing buyer preferences, from those seeking large projects and fixer-uppers to those desiring villas with pools which are ready to move into, has been key to the company’s success.

With his knowledge of building Antonio has been able to offer his exceptional experience to both buyers and sellers to enable them to get the most value for their property. Guiding them with sound and clear advice, highlighting the benefits and pitfalls they could face along the way, gives all his customers a real sense of trust in his company.

The business has been steadily growing but still retained its intimacy with clients and the current staff fully encompasses the meaning of the word team, as they all work together to get the best results for their clients and there is none of the usual competitiveness that is so often found in estate agents, and this is very refreshing.

This philosophy carries through into the after sales and each team member plays their part in dealing with the needs of each client no matter how small, from advising on where the local supermarkets are to helping find a reliable plumber, translating.. Nothing is too much for them.

Despite its growth, Almeria Casas maintains a personal touch with clients further fostering a team environment where everyone works together for the clients’ benefit.

From the office based in Albox they cover a large area up to the border with Murcia, across to the coast and out as far as Tabernas offering country houses, town houses and villas at all price ranges.

Their belief in the appeal of Almeria as a place to live is evident in their participation in international events and shows, promoting both their business and the region as an ideal destination for those seeking a change of pace or a second home.

Avda Lepanto 24, Albox, 04800, Almeria.

Tel: +34 950 16 96 80 or +34 658 84 57 41

