German cyclist saved by bystanders

By Annette Christmas • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 14:38

Bike and helmet on ground. Shutterstock

The cyclist holidaying in Playa de Muro was fortunate that multiple trained personnel passing by stopped to help.

A 55-year-old German couple were out for a ride on Tuesday 16 April when they crossed paths with a police patrol car from Inca near the roundabout where the Ma-3433 intersects with Ca’n Picafort. They greeted the officers, who waved back.

Moments later, the woman started shouting to the policeman for help. They doubled backed to find her husband had fallen off his bike and was having a heart attack. Unable to locate a pulse, they began CPR and called the station to alert emergency services.

In a further stroke of luck, a German doctor holidaying in the area stopped his car to take over the resuscitation from the Guardia Civil officers until the man’s pulse was restored.

A Samu 061 life support ambulance which also happened to be passing stopped to attend to the cyclist until another advanced life support ambulance arrived. The patient was intubated and transferred to Son Espases hospital in a serious condition.

His wife was overwhelmed with gratitude towards everyone who had immediately offered their help at this critical time.

There are two numbers to call in case of emergency in Spain, 061 or 112.

The moments immediately after cardio-respiratory arrest are crucial for patient recovery. It is vital for the affected person to be treated right away, as this can prevent serious oxygen depletion and even save a life, as happened on Tuesday.

If CPR is not provided by bystanders immediately after a sudden cardiac arrest, the patient’s chances of survival fall around ten per cent every minute, and brain death can start occurring after four minutes.