Ban on joint smoking in railway stations

By Annette Christmas • Published: 20 Apr 2024 • 19:58

No smoking sign DB. Shutterstock

Despite the general legalisation of cannabis, the German national railway company aims to restrict its consumption at stations.

The Deutsche Bahn house rules are being adapted accordingly, and violations will be prosecuted from 1 June.

Public cannabis consumption is already banned during the day in pedestrian zones or in the vicinity of schools and playgrounds.

Protecting travellers at stations

The Deutsche Bahn restrictions are designed to protect travellers at the stations, especially children and young people. Thus, a general ban on the consumption of cannabis in train stations will be introduced.

Information posters will be displayed at all train stations nationwide from the last week in April.

No restrictions for medical cannabis

The restrictions will not apply to medical use of cannabis, which is already permitted and will continue to be so.

In about four weeks’ time, the new house rules should be ready and legally valid. Until then, railway employees will approach passengers with the polite request to refrain from consuming cannabis.

No smoking

A general ban on smoking in railway stations has been in place since 2007, with smoking only allowed in specially designated areas.

According to the railway, of a total of 400 out of 5,400 stations presently have smoking areas.