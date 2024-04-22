Bite by bite: The NoR story

By Eva Alvarez • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 9:00

Truls Nilsen and Tordil Hansen at NoR

Truls Anders Nilsen and Torill Irene Hansen began an extraordinary journey with Nor-Nordic Food & Steak House, aiming to escape the ordinary.

After years of holidaying in Spain and yearning for a change from the unpredictable weather and steep prices back home in Norway, they posed a question to themselves: “If we’re going to make a new life in the sun, what could we do to make it happen?”

Drawing from their extensive experience as owners of kitchen and hairdressing businesses, Truls and Torill envisioned a culinary haven that would tantalise the taste buds of locals and tourists alike. With a shared passion for cooking and customer service, they embarked on a mission to bring a taste of home to the shores of Benidorm.

A gastronomic delight

In early 2018, they bravely launched NoR-Nordic Food & Steak House, opening their doors by October after selling everything back in Norway. Today, their resilience shines as they present a diverse ‘a la carte’ menu inspired by Nordic culinary traditions and Steak House dishes, hence the food are made ‘à la minute’ and as they write in the menu; “We don’t serve fastfood but good food as fast as we can”.

The Nordic difference

NoR-Nordic Food & SteakHouse prides itself on offering new food experiences by including authentic Norwegian delicacies and Nordic ingredients eg: Taste Of NoR, one of the starters, where you get small treats of; Dried Reindeer heart, Reindeer sausages, Norwegian Salmon, Herring and home-made Potato salad! They also use modern kitchen techniques to ensure the best food experience. They tenderize the T-Bone and BBQ-Ribs so they in addition to be tender also are crispy and succulent. Every dish at NoR is a composition with different garnishes, sauces, stews etc.. to make it a complete dish, different from the “A la plancha” regime.

Creating lasting memories

NoR isn’t just a restaurant; it’s an experience. With its warm ambience, homely welcoming atmosphere and hospitality. There are no TV’s or high noisy music. That makes it’s the perfect destination for creating cherished memories with loved ones. Whether it’s a romantic rendezvous or a joyful family gathering, NoR-Nordic Food & Steak House promises a meal to remember. Adding to the enchantment, “The Chef” when done working in the kitchen sometimes sits by the keyboard and enriches the ambience with his musical talent, making your visit more memorable, and they sometimes have live music and events, follow on Facebook and their website to see when the next act is on.

Get in touch

Located at Calle Gerona 6, 03502 Benidorm, this “gastronomic hidden gem” awaits your arrival. To reserve your table or inquire about their delectable offerings, simply dial 645 92 22 17, or email them at post@nor-benidorm.com– they speak Nordic, English and Spanish.

Operating from Wednesday to Sunday, from 6 pm to 12 am, (Mondays and Tuesdays closed).

SPONSORED