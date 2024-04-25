Spotlight on Canillas de Aceituno

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Discover Canillas de Aceituno Image: Shutterstock/ Evan Frank

Canillas de Aceituno is a charming village, steeped in history and surrounded by natural beauty, offering a serene escape for travellers seeking authenticity and tranquillity.

Wandering through Canillas de Aceituno is like stepping back in time. Cobblestone streets wind their way past whitewashed houses decorated with vibrant bougainvillea, while the iconic Church of Nuestra Señora del Rosario stands as a testament to the village’s rich heritage.

Nature enthusiasts will enjoy the nearby Sierra Tejeda and Almijara Natural Park, where hiking trails lead to hidden waterfalls and panoramic viewpoints. Lake Viñuela invites visitors to unwind on its shores, offering opportunities for boating, fishing, and picnicking in the middle of olive groves and almond orchards.

The culinary scene in Canillas de Aceituno is a feast for the senses, with local taverns serving up traditional Andalucian food alongside homemade pastries and desserts. Festivals and celebrations throughout the year add to the village’s charm, offering glimpses into its vibrant culture and traditions.

In Canillas de Aceituno, time slows down, allowing visitors to lose themselves in the beauty of their surroundings and savour the simple pleasures of life. For those seeking an authentic Spanish experience off the beaten path, this hidden oasis is the one for you.

Best Hiking Trails in Canillas de Aceituno

Canillas de Aceituno boasts some of the region’s most captivating hiking trails. Offering a perfect blend of natural beauty and adventure, these trails cater to hikers of all skill levels.

One standout trail is the route to La Maroma, the highest peak in the Sierra Tejeda range. This challenging trek rewards hikers with breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and the sparkling Mediterranean Sea.

For a more leisurely stroll, the path to the Salto del Caballo waterfall is an excellent choice. Along the way, hikers can admire the lush vegetation and listen to the soothing sound of cascading water, finishing with a stunning waterfall vista.

The Sendero de la Cruz del Monte trail provides a cultural and historical experience, leading hikers past ancient ruins and panoramic viewpoints overlooking the village and surrounding countryside.

Whichever trail you choose, hiking in Canillas de Aceituno promises an unforgettable journey through some of Andalucia’s most spectacular scenery.

Hanging Bridge

The Hanging Bridge of El Saltillo, towering at 78 metres, spans across the Almanchares River, linking the towns of Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella in the Axarquía region. Forming part of the Grand Path of Málaga, this bridge boasts a total length of 745 kilometres, divided into 35 stages. It serves as a crucial link to both the Mozarabic Way of St. James (GR 245) and the European Long Distance Route (GR–92 E-12), finishing in Greece.

Offering breathtaking views, the bridge attracts adventurers keen on a 15-kilometre hike from Canillas de Aceituno to Sedella. The trail, rated as medium to high difficulty, promises an exhilarating experience among the scenic landscapes. For the daring, the journey across this remarkable structure promises both thrills and unforgettable memories. This is not advised for people with vertigo.

Local Event

Day of Morcilla

OVER the weekend of April 27 and 28, the annual celebration of the Day of Morcilla in Canillas de Aceituno will take place. The event kicks off on Saturday with live music and a morcilla tasting. Then on Sunday, April 28, they will begin the day with a mass honouring the patron saint, la Virgen de la Cabeza, followed by a lively procession through the town streets starting at 12:30 pm.

Morcilla, a type of blood sausage that people often compare to black pudding, takes centre stage during the festivities. Made according to the town’s traditional recipe, which includes onions, this delicacy has been passed down through generations. Visitors can indulge in a tasting experience of this local specialty, accompanied by beer and wine from the region at 2.15 pm, for a nominal fee of €1. All proceeds will benefit the charitable organization Asociación Esperanza.

The celebration recognized as a Tourist Singular Event, promises live music, DJs, and a vibrant atmosphere throughout the weekend. For more details, visit canillasdeaceituno.es.

Local News

Rescue Success

VOLUNTEERS from the Civil Protection Unit in Canillas de Aceituno collaborated in the rescue of a woman who had suffered an injury near the Puente del Saltillo. The incident occurred past Albercón, heading towards the village, where the woman slipped, injuring her leg with a possible fracture.

Witnesses promptly alerted emergency services, prompting the response of the Provincial Fire Consortium, Ambulance Service, and Canillas de Aceituno Civil Protection. The victim was safely transported to the local water depot and then to the hospital for further treatment. This swift and coordinated response highlights the crucial role of community volunteers and emergency services in ensuring public safety and providing timely assistance in times of need.

