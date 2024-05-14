National Police warns against cyber scams

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 14 May 2024
Sharing your banking information
Kseniya Chernaya, Pexels
Spain´s National Police addressed the recent increase in cyber scams, releasing a video to promote awareness amongst citizens.
An X user, Miguel Angel was one of the people affected by the cyber attacks. He described how he had received a call from an alleged ING employee, warning him against suspicious movements in his bank accounts and requesting transfers for safety.
Miguel recalled that he verified the official number of the ING bank office and made the transfers: “I made a series of transfers to a supposedly secure ING account to protect my money.
To make them, I received an SMS from an ING phone with the account number and a security code. Within 25 minutes I had lost it all.” Miguel was met with even more adversity; his bank denied all responsibility.
In response to these cases, the National Police released a video explaining that the scams are achieved “with a computer program,” as “the scammers change the phone number that appears on our screen so that the bank’s number appears.”
The National Police reminded all citizens that a bank will never request your banking details over the phone, hence people have to be wary of sharing this and making official transfers.
