New Vélez-Málaga bus route boosts community access

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 May 2024 • 16:16

Boosting Accessibility Image: velezmalaga.es

VELEZ-Málaga has just introduced a new bus route that’s a game-changer for the community. This route now connects several key spots in the area that were previously underserved by public transportation, such as the Tecnoalimentario Park, the Trops industrial estate, Trapiche, and Triana.

Expanded Connectivity for Key Areas

This initiative, which began on May 15, directly responds to the needs of both residents and businesses. Mayor Jesús Lupiáñez stressed the importance of this move, considering the significant number of people who frequent the Tecnoalimentario Park and the Trops industrial estate daily.

New Service Schedule and Frequency

Operational from 6:30 am to 9:00 pm, the service ensures accessibility throughout the day. Rafael Martín, owner of Autocares Valle Niza, the company behind the service, outlined the schedule, with buses running approximately every two hours.

Positive Feedback from Local Leaders

Carlos Cobos, Director of Aerodynamics Academy, highlighted the positive impact this service will have on local businesses and students. With many students residing in the area, having reliable public transportation not only benefits them but also simplifies daily commutes for employees, ultimately enhancing the overall quality of life in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar.

