Europe’s new bottle cap regulation

By Talyta Franca • Published: 12 Jun 2024 • 16:46

Plastic water bottle with opened cap Credit: EWN Media Group

A new EU directive approved a new policy that requires all bottle caps to be attached to containers which contain less than three litres.

The rule officially starts on July 3; however, the policy was announced by the EU in 2018.

In anticipation of this change, some companies have already embraced sustainable practices. This pioneering initiative aims to reduce plastic waste by 10 per cent, addressing the excess of plastic pollution that takes over beaches and oceans.

Additionally, it seeks to incentivize the recycling of plastic bottles, promoting a more sustainable cycle of plastic use.

Europe’s mission to reduce plastic waste

The regulations extend beyond just bottle caps. By 2025, all PET( Polyethylene Terephthalate) bottles must contain at least 25per cent recycled plastic, and by 2030, PET bottles must contain at least 30 per cent recycled PET. This approach targets the root of plastic waste, ensuring that recycling and reuse become integral parts of production processes.

Supporting these EU measures, the Spanish Waste Law also promotes the reduction of waste through various initiatives. The law emphasizes reducing waste “through the sale of bulk products, [and] the sale and use of reusable containers or devices,” encouraging a shift towards more sustainable consumption.

The new regulation has sparked a mix of celebration and frustration among citizens across Europe, impacting their daily consumption of plastic bottles. In many countries, discussions about the new bottle caps have gained popularity, with users engaging in debates on social media platforms.

Individuals reactions to the bottle cap regulation

As an example, a resident from Greece shared their observations in X, reflecting the environmental benefits of the new regulation: “Has anyone else noticed that European water bottles have changed to a cap that doesn’t detach when opened? It reduces litter and makes them easier to recycle.”

In contrast, a UK resident responded to the tweet with a different perspective, highlighting the practical frustrations experienced: “We have had them in the UK for most of last year. It is definitely high up there in the most annoying inventions the world has ever seen. It’s great to try and drink with the cap wedged up your nostril.”

In Spain, residents have also voiced their common frustrations on social media. On Facebook, people commented on the Euro Weekly News platform announcing the bottle cap regulation, expressing mixed feelings. One user remarked, “A good idea in theory but they are terrible!”

Some users recalled past transitions in packaging design in Europe. One reader noted, “They did it with ring-pulls on drinks cans in 1989 and it reduced the amount of waste in the environment….. and we all got used to that, same here I think.”

Reflecting a more resilient view, another comment said: “Once you get used to them they are fine, it’s happened now, so we might as well get used to it.”

Tiny Caps, Massive Pollution

The hope with the new EU directive is that the cap, which could be easily lost or thrown onto streets and beaches, will now remain firmly attached to the plastic bottle. This change aims to prevent what seems like a small pollution problem but can contribute significantly to the more than 850 million tonnes of greenhouse gases released into the atmosphere in 2019 due to plastic waste, according to Euronews.

As the implementation date approaches, and companies and the population go through the adaptation process, the conversation around sustainability and practical usability takes another step forward in Europe.

This pioneer shift marks a critical moment in the region’s Green Deal efforts to address plastic pollution, waste, and its impact on the environment.