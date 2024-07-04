Film Festival immortalises spy

By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Jul 2024 • 9:30

Sonja Wigert was a secret double agent during WWII Credit: Pinterest: Beth O’Brien

The story of Sonja Wigert, the Norwegian actress and singer turned spy, is being featured at the Alfaz del Pi Film Festival.

The life of this extraordinary woman has been turned into a 110-minute feature film, The Spy and is filled with suspense and trepidation. It tells how she collaborated with the Norwegian Resistance Movement and became a spy for the Swedes. Jens Johnsson directed the film, with Ingrid Bolso Berdal playing the lead role.

Perhaps what is truly remarkable is how she used her friendship and collaboration with the Norwegian director Leif Sinding to infiltrate German circles and get close to some of the SS members, including Josef Terboven. It was because of these actions that the resistance recruited her, and she officially became a spy,

What happened to Sonja Wigert?

As if that wasn’t brave enough, she then tricked the Nazis into thinking that she was spying for them, pulling on her acting skills to enable her to fulfil the role of a double agent without arousing suspicion. Her prime objective was to release her father from a concentration camp, and in doing so, she placed herself in great danger.

Fittingly, she ended her years in Alfaz del Pi, and her last resting place is the municipal cemetery. It seems somewhat poetic then that a biopic of her life should be shown at the Film Festival.

The screening, in its original version, will take place on Monday 8 July at 8pm at the Roma Cinema.