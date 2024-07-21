By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Jul 2024 • 15:19

puppies in a pen at AA Dog Rescue charity, shared on the GoFundMe Credit: AA Dog Rescue and Sun, Sea & Selling Houses

Local TV stars and estate agents from Sun, Sea & Selling Houses (SS&SH) are now patrons of AA Dog Rescue Spain & UK.

Patron’s of the cause

The Garners, a family of estate agents and frequent stars on Channel 4, are teaming up with AA Dog Rescue Spain & UK in fundraising to keep the charity alive.

As stated on their GoFundMe, they “are trying to raise funds to avoid this charity having to close!”

An international charity

The charity AA Dog Rescue is run by Charley Nathan (founder) and Sharon Bays, a team that rescues dogs in Spain and the UK.

AA Dog Rescue Spain & UK is a registered non-profit organisation at the Companies House in the UK, run. They check all homes before giving them up for adoption and offer all their dogs back up for life.

Since running for 11 years, AA Dog Rescue Spain & UK have saved over 10,000 dogs in both countries and even purchased a van to charter them between the two, doing whatever was best for the canines.

A plea for support

On June 12th, Charley released a statement to all his supporters and all who would hear his pleas about the current situation of the registered charity.

SS&SH posted Charley’s statement on the GoFundMe page, and in it, Charley wrote “Adoptions are at an all-time low and I have no money left to prop up the charity. The UK is on its knees and Spain does not support charities.”

Previous success

Charley thanked all those who have supported them, exclaiming, “So many of you help us and without the help, we would have finished long ago. So, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support which has enabled so many more Dogs to be saved.”

The founder continued with a positive statistic, stating, “We have homed over 11,000 dogs in the UK over the 11 years we have been running.”

Times are tough

However, Charley did explain that they had to close their doors to any new rescues three months ago, “which was the hardest thing I have ever had to do” he said.

Unfortunately, AA Dog Rescue “have enough funds until the end of the month” according to Charley, but hope that the local community, friends and family, along with their new patrons, Sun, Sea & Selling Houses, can come together and help keep the charity going.

The Garner’s call to action!

For anyone who watches Sun, Sea and Selling Houses on Channel 4, you will know how important animals are to Sharon.

Sharon, from SS&SH, wrote on the GoFundMe page urging the estate agent’s 70,000 Facebook followers to help and donate, saying “Help us make Charley and her team sleep at night knowing they can save so many of the dog’s lives and help find them their forever home.”The fundraiser is currently at €617 of the €2,000 target, can you help them get to the finish line?

If you would like to donate to the charity you can do so here!