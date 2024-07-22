Conor McGregor’s million Euro birthday bets

By Tristan Kirkland • Published: 22 Jul 2024 • 9:40

Luck of the Irish: McGregor smiles in Monte Carlo. Credit: Michael Potts F1/ Shutterstock

Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor had quite the birthday as, amid parties on his yacht in Spain, the Irish UFC fighter cashed out over two million euros in one night.

McGregor’s first payout came as Spain tamed the Three Lions to lift their fourth Euro Cup, which he predicted with his €83,500 bet on La Roja’s first match day. At the time, the bet sat at 11/1 odds, netting him just over a cool €1 million on his birthday.

As he was in Spain at the time, the celebrations rang out around him, however, the luck of the Irish was not yet over for McGregor. Hours later, he saw a second million Euro payout as his second bet of the night after Lionel Messi and Argentina overcame Columbia to lift their 16th Copa America.

McGregor was in Spain at the time not only to celebrate his birthday, but was visiting Spain’s Costa Del Sol as a part of the promotion of the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship. The bareknuckle boxing competition was hosting a promotional press conference in Marbella for their title bout between Spain-based Argentine fighter Franco Tenaglia and American Tony ‘Loco’ Soto.

Mystic Mac

McGregor was all smiles with clear cause after the dream birthday left him two million richer. When asked by Euro Weekly News about his perceived clairvoyance, he beamed a bright smile from behind his sunglasses. “I just knew, I’m the Mystic Mac.” Said McGregor

McGregor’s two million birthday winnings will add wind to the Dublin native’s sails, a nice compliment to the €1.6 million he cashed out after betting €500,000 on his former UFC rival, Nate Diaz. Diaz won on points in a boxing duel against former UFC star Jorge Masvidal to lift the BMF world title belt.

What’s next for McGregor?

These winnings come in a lull for McGregor’s fighting career, scheduled to fight American Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th, McGregor had to pull out after breaking his toe in training for the fight just two weeks before. While no dates have been announced, it is widely speculated that McGregor will make his return to the octagon against Chandler sometime in 2024.