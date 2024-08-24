Emage African Festival, Churriana

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 24 Aug 2024 • 10:13 • 1 minute read

Emage Fest, a celebration of African Culture. Credit: Emage Festival

The Emage Fest of Afro music has changed dates in Churriana: it will now be on August 30 and 31. Initially scheduled to coincide with the Feria de Malaga, Emage Fest will take place on August 30 and 31 at the Malaga Forum in Churriana.

The 2024 festival, one of the biggest and best of African music and culture in Spain, was originally included as part of the Selvatic Festival in Malaga, but they have changed the date to not coincide with the Feria de Malaga. Now it’s on August, Friday 30 and Saturday 31.

The event, a celebration of African music and culture, kicks off with a Welcome Party on August 30, and spills over into yacht and beach parties, and special events along the Costa del Sol, especially in Marbella.

Emage Afro musical performances, panel debates & workshops

A great cultural show is expected, where people dance and sing to the rhythm of Afrobeat, Amapiano and Arabpop music with performances by the best artists from the African continent including, among other renowned confirmations, Nelson Freitas, Kcee, Portable, Innoss’B, Locko, ALU, King 98, Tito M & Yuppe, Jhonson Killer, Crazy Boy, Eltee Skhillz and Boohle. In addition, the festival will also offer shows of Afrocentric fashion and designs, art exhibitions and a variety of African and international cuisines for all audiences, and where there will also be workshops and panels with interesting debates on music, culture and creativity led by industry experts.

Tickets for the event in Churriana, which start at €33, can be obtained now from eventbrite.com.