By Eva Alvarez •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 9:22
MONA LISA | Afrobeats party (Africa Day edition) Credit: Atown Events
Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant pulse of Afrobeats and celebrate the essence of African pride at MONA LISA’s event.
Alicante is set to host an electrifying Afrobeats party on May 25th, starting at 10 PM and lasting until 2 AM on May 26th, in celebration of Africa’s Day. At MONA LISA’s Afrobeats Party (Africa Day Edition), attendees are in for an unforgettable evening brimming with infectious rhythms and the vibrant essence of African culture. Taking place at Rambla33 in Alicante, this event promises to be a vibrant tribute to Africa’s rich musical heritage, featuring a lineup of the hottest Afrobeats tunes spun by a talented DJ throughout the night. The ambiance will be a seamless fusion of Afro-urban vibes and captivating lights, ensuring an atmosphere that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Africa’s Day.
Africa Day holds great significance as a commemoration of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963, which later became the African Union. It serves as a moment to reflect on Africa’s achievements and challenges while celebrating its diverse cultures, traditions, and contributions to the world. MONA LISA’s Africa Day Edition embodies this spirit by inviting guests to dress in their trendiest African-inspired attire, showcasing bold prints, vibrant colours, and cultural motifs that pay homage to the continent’s heritage.
In line with the Africa Day theme, attendees are encouraged to embrace the vibrant colours and stylish flair of African fashion. Whether opting for Afro-chic ensembles or traditional African garb, guests can expect an evening of fashion and style at Rambla33. The venue, located at 33 Rambla de Mendez Nuñez in Alicante, will be transformed into a mesmerising celebration of Africa’s Day, complete with captivating lights and decor inspired by the continent’s rich cultural tapestry.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.