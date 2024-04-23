By Eva Alvarez • Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 9:22

MONA LISA | Afrobeats party (Africa Day edition) Credit: Atown Events

Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant pulse of Afrobeats and celebrate the essence of African pride at MONA LISA’s event.

Event overview

Alicante is set to host an electrifying Afrobeats party on May 25th, starting at 10 PM and lasting until 2 AM on May 26th, in celebration of Africa’s Day. At MONA LISA’s Afrobeats Party (Africa Day Edition), attendees are in for an unforgettable evening brimming with infectious rhythms and the vibrant essence of African culture. Taking place at Rambla33 in Alicante, this event promises to be a vibrant tribute to Africa’s rich musical heritage, featuring a lineup of the hottest Afrobeats tunes spun by a talented DJ throughout the night. The ambiance will be a seamless fusion of Afro-urban vibes and captivating lights, ensuring an atmosphere that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Africa’s Day.

Celebrating Africa’s day

Africa Day holds great significance as a commemoration of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) on May 25, 1963, which later became the African Union. It serves as a moment to reflect on Africa’s achievements and challenges while celebrating its diverse cultures, traditions, and contributions to the world. MONA LISA’s Africa Day Edition embodies this spirit by inviting guests to dress in their trendiest African-inspired attire, showcasing bold prints, vibrant colours, and cultural motifs that pay homage to the continent’s heritage.

Dress code

In line with the Africa Day theme, attendees are encouraged to embrace the vibrant colours and stylish flair of African fashion. Whether opting for Afro-chic ensembles or traditional African garb, guests can expect an evening of fashion and style at Rambla33. The venue, located at 33 Rambla de Mendez Nuñez in Alicante, will be transformed into a mesmerising celebration of Africa’s Day, complete with captivating lights and decor inspired by the continent’s rich cultural tapestry.