Transfer deadline day: The headlines so far

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 31 Aug 2024 • 10:59 • 2 minutes read

Raheem Sterling, seeking to revitalise his career at Arsenal. Credit: Shutterstock.

Football fans across Europe will be fixed to their screens today, not only to catch this weekend’s matches, but also to see if their team can snag a last-minute bargain.

The biggest stories so far see three high-profile moves, with Chelsea looking to streamline their team and Arsenal seeking to reinforce their already formidable squad. Among the highlights of the last hours of the transfer window include:

Jadon Sancho to Chelsea

Jadon Sancho, the English winger, completed a high-profile move from Manchester United to Chelsea. The transfer involved a season-long loan with an obligation for Chelsea to buy Sancho permanently next summer for a fee of around £25 million.

Sancho’s time at Manchester United was marked by inconsistency and a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag. The move to Chelsea offers Sancho a fresh start and the opportunity to revitalise his career.

Chelsea has been actively seeking attacking reinforcements and Sancho’s arrival adds a talented and versatile player to their squad. The Blues are hoping that Sancho can make a significant impact and contribute to their success in the upcoming season.

Ivan Toney to Al-Ahli

Ivan Toney, the talented English striker, made a high-profile transfer from Brentford to the Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. The move was finally agreed, with Brentford receiving a reported fee of around £40 million.

Toney had been linked with several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, but ultimately chose to join the Saudi Arabian league. His decision was influenced by the lucrative financial offer from Al-Ahli, which made him one of the latest high-profile players to join the Saudi Pro League.

Toney’s departure from Brentford marks the end of a successful stint with the club. He scored 72 goals in 141 appearances for Brentford and played a crucial role in their promotion to the Premier League. His move to Al-Ahli represents a new chapter in his career, where he will join a team featuring other notable players like Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, and Edouard Mendy.

Raheem Sterling to Arsenal

Raheem Sterling, the English winger, completed a transfer from Chelsea to Arsenal during the summer transfer window of 2023. The move was a significant one for both clubs, as Sterling is a highly regarded player with a proven track record in the Premier League.

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022 for a fee of around £47.5 million. While he made a positive impact at Chelsea, scoring goals and contributing to their success, the club’s decision to sell him to Arsenal was likely influenced by various factors, including their own transfer targets and financial considerations.

Arsenal, on the other hand, were keen to strengthen their attacking options and saw Sterling as a valuable addition to their squad. His pace, dribbling skills, and ability to create goals make him a dangerous player. Sterling’s move to Arsenal is expected to bolster their attacking prowess and improve their chances of success in the Premier League and other competitions.

Stay Tuned for More News on Transfer Day

With news bound to break until the end of the day, no doubt there will be more developments in European football. Stay tuned!