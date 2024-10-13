UK to rejoin EU: talks possible in 10 years

By Gemma Middleton • Published: 13 Oct 2024 • 10:18 • 2 minutes read

Image - MIchael Bowles/shutterstock

The Labour peer Peter Mandelson suggested that the UK may begin talks about rejoining the EU in ten years. Mandelson’s remarks contrast the Prime Minister’s prediction, Keir Starmer, that the UK would not rejoin the EU, the single market, or the customs union, in his lifetime. Lord Mandelson told an audience in Edinburgh at a lecture for the thinktank Reform Scotland, “The truth is that reversing Brexit [could be a conversation which starts in 10 years but only if EU member states were willing to consider it.”

Reversing a hard Brexit

Mandelson, a former European commissioner, made his thoughts very clear that the so-called ‘hard Brexit’ deal pushed through under Boris Johnson’s government had damaged the UK economically. He went on to say “The very hard Brexit forced through by Boris Johnson means that we are for now driving with the economic handbrake on – we can’t let that handbrake off. It is what is,” He told the crowd at the lecture “It is difficult to see this being reversed within the next decade. That’s not just about our politics but the politics of the European Union. We are repeating the mistakes of the Brexit economic saboteurs if we think re-entry to the EU or even renegotiation is anything like a unilateral decision on our part. It isn’t.”

Labour’s plans for the UK.

Mandelson then spoke about Labour’s immediate plans for the country. “So the new government will have to focus in the meantime on mitigating the higher barriers we have created to our nearest and largest market as best we possibly can.” Mandelson has always made it clear after the Brexit vote that a hard deal would be disastrous for the UK. He also spoke about the UK’s underachievement amongst other countries and stated the UK was the only member of the G7 group of wealthy economic nations in which investment was below 20% of GDP.

Will the EU want the UK back?

Mandelson didn’t seem sure however that the UK would be welcome back into the EU with open arms. He mentioned “The truth is it could be a conversation that starts in 10 years. It could be longer, but the beginning of a conversation is not the end of that; it’s not the resolution of our relationship with the European Union,” he said.“I think it’ll be very hard to persuade people in the European Union to revisit, to re-engage and start getting into another negotiation about Britain’s membership of the European Union, for a long time to come. I’m sorry to say that but they have had it up to here with us. We’ve got to build trust and mutual respect, and we’ve got to identify areas where we can cooperate and collaborate. Defence and security is an example; we’ve got to find ways to mitigate the trade costs that we’re incurring.

It seems Labour have a big task ahead of them and it’s not just improving the UK’s economic situation.