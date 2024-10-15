By Johanna Gardener • Published: 15 Oct 2024 • 16:54 • 3 minutes read

Tourist and short term to be regulated from now on Credit: Pixabay:freestocks-photos

The government has given the go ahead this Tuesday to regulate tourist apartments and short-term rentals following a push to control the mass explosion in tourist accommodation and the housing crisis.

Record keepers will be managing the registration of those wanting to rent out their homes for tourism or short-term rent and will only approve licences to those who meet the requirements. The move comes after weeks of protests, including the huge manifestation in the streets of Madrid on Sunday, as local residents appeal for restrictions on tourist accommodation and for the intervention of the government to control rental and purchase prices for residents. This is especially in tourist areas, where the situation has escalated considerably over the past years. The Real Decreto, or Royal Order was issued by the cabinet comprising a digital window for leases and will endeavour to regulate the collection and management of relevant information related to tourist and short-term rentals. Plans are set to activate this legislation before the end of the year.

All tourist accommodation and short-term rentals to be fully vetted and legally registered

Referring to the decree, Rodríguez has outlined how the recent crisis has been a pending topic for the government to resolve. It will hope to soften the difficulties faced by many who are looking for accessible residential contracts vis-a-vis the boom in tourist rentals. The government spokesperson has outlined that they are aware of the difficulties faced by many families to be able to afford decent and accessible housing and has vowed to ensure that housing becomes a right and not a business or speculated reality. In order to be approved for tourist rental, the accommodation must comply with the regulations specific to the autonomous community and local statutes laid down by the town hall, some of which are currently being established. For short term rentals, landlords must justify the reason for temporary rental. It states: “All tourist accommodation whether short term or room rental which has not been registered will not be eligible for marketing.”

One area of the country whether this decree is long-awaited is Málaga. It has grown exponentially to become one of the most significant tourist destinations in Spain and accordingly, is one of the cities with the most severe housing crises. This year, rental prices have soared by 20%, making it the second most expensive city in the country for renting accommodation. In the historic centre of Málaga, this figure has reached a whopping 60% with prices becoming rapidly unaffordable for residents. In response to this, there is a protest planned for November 9.

Pedro Sánchez offers new financial bonus to young people as rent prices soar

Meanwhile, further progress is being made regarding access to housing for young people, which was also a topic long overdue. President Pedro Sánchez has approved the launch of the new Young Person’s Rental Voucher (Bono Alquiler Joven) granting 200 million euros for the initiative. Through this scheme, young people between the ages of 18-35 will receive a bonus of €250 euros for two years to allow young people to afford rental accommodation. According to the government, these two new measures will aim to address current housing problems nationwide in Spain. According to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Isabel Rodríguez, the government promises to not stop until it has offered a comprehensive solution to the demands and problems being experienced by millions of people across Spain.

In light of similar legislation in the European Union from 2026, it is hoped that the digital window for tourist rental in Spain, the first of its kind in Europe, will be connected to the European version in due course. Rodríguez has stipulated that one of the main objectives for pushing change in this sector is due to problems existing across Europe where insufficient recording of information on tourist rentals is causing disorder and mismanagement of the housing situation. It aims to reduce the possibility for fraud, facilitate short-term rentals for those who really need it and to put a stop to illegal tourist rentals.

