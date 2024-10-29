All Saint’s Day supermarket opening times

By Adam Woodward • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 16:13 • 1 minute read

La Cañada shopping centre, Marbella. Credit: La Cañada

What supermarkets will be open on the All Saint’s Day bank holiday – Friday, November 1?

Many local shops outside of big cities and large shopping centres will be maintaining their shutters down on Friday as Spain pays respect to lost loved ones in the annual All Saint’s Day bank holiday. Almost all florists will be open, handing out preordered bouquets and wreaths, as well as bakeries that specialise in traditional cakes, which most parts of the country have their own versions of for the day.

Mercadona shut, Carrefour open for All Saint’s Day

However, in the Costa del Sol and Malaga province, many shops and most services will take the day off. Mercadona, as is usual on this occasion, will give their workers the day off. In most Carrefour supermarkets, they are open from 10am until 10pm like any other day. Both Aldi and Lidl have varied timetables depending on their locations. Some are open, some not, so it’s worth checking on their website for any last-minute supplies. The same is true for Dia, although the vast majority rarely open on All Saint’s Day. Meanwhile, Eroski stores need to be checked at the physical stores as they tend not to advertise their opening hours online, and Maskom are advertising that they are opening for half the day until 2.30pm.

All Saint’s regular opening for biggest shopping centres

As far as large shopping centres go, for La Cañada in Marbella, it’s business as usual, with Alcampo also advertising on their website that the supermarket will maintain its regular 9am to 10pm schedule. And like La Cañada, Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola will treat Friday as a normal working day. El Corte Inglés stores in Malaga, Mijas, and Marbella are advertising that they are operating with slightly reduced opening times, from 11am until 9pm.

The next public holiday coming up will be at the beginning of December, but due to the proximity of Christmas, it’s less likely there will be as much disruption.