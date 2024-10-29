Water cuts hit Lorca amid ongoing drought

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Oct 2024 • 11:33 • 1 minute read

Critical Water Restrictions Implemented Image: Shutterstock/ Antonio Lopez Velasco

THE Hydrographic Confederation of Segura (CHS) has approved significant water cuts affecting farmers in Northwest Lorca and northern Almería, introducing a 25 per cent reduction for those reliant on the Moratalla, Argos, Quípar, and Guadalentín rivers.

Current drought conditions in the Segura Basin

This decision comes in the middle of escalating drought conditions in the Segura basin, where water reserves are alarmingly low at just 15 per cent of total capacity—nearly 100 hectometres less than last year.

Farmers’ challenges: Traditional vs. non-traditional irrigation

Farmers have already faced restrictions, which now intensify the challenges for traditional irrigation methods (down by 40 per cent) and non-traditional methods (down by 57 per cent). The CHS, led by Mario Urrea, highlighted that diminishing water flow from springs and rivers has prompted these stringent measures, warning that without adequate rainfall, conditions will not improve soon.

Future meetings and potential further restrictions

Looking ahead, the CHS plans to hold monthly meetings to assess the ongoing drought. They may impose further restrictions on central river users if current trends continue. José Sandoval, the regional water director, criticised the continuous cuts, urging for more viable solutions to secure water access for farmers, who play a crucial role in the region’s social and economic structure. As the dry season progresses, all eyes will be on the anticipated rainfall and its potential impact on local agriculture.

