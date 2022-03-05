Chelsea fans chant for Abramovich during Ukraine standing ovation

By Chris King • 05 March 2022 • 19:00

As a one-minute standing ovation for Ukraine took place, Chelsea fans chose to chant the name of Russian owner Roman Abramovich

A one-minute standing ovation that had been requested today, Saturday, March 5, of Premier League supporters at football grounds around the country, to express solidarity with Ukraine, was marred at Burnley’s Turf Moor by a section of Chelsea fans who chose to chant the name of Russian owner Roman Abramovich instead.

Burnley had switched the colours of the hoardings around the pitch to the yellow and blue colours of the Ukrainian flag, and before the game kicked off, supporters stood to pay tribute to the ongoing crisis in the former Soviet territory.

A chorus of boos erupted from the other supporters around the stadium as a section of the Chelsea fans started chanting the name of their Russian owner. The same scenario developed at different times throughout the match, each time receiving the same response of booing from the other fans inside the ground.

Chelsea’s 55-year-old owner this week put the club up for sale, amid speculation that he could be sanctioned by the British government over his alleged links to Vladimir Putin. The Russian has denied this involvement on many occasions, yet photographic evidence of Abramovich sitting with the Russian president seems to refute that.

It is believed that Muhsin Bayrak, the Turkish business tycoon, is preparing an offer to purchase the Stamford Bridge outfit that Abramovich bought back in 2003.

