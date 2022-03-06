By Alex Glenn • 06 March 2022 • 22:30

Great white shark attack in Australia. A swimmer survived an attack from a 3.5-metre-long shark.

The fortunate swimmer had been swimming at a popular beach in Perth on Sunday afternoon. The shark is said to have bashed into his side during the encounter.

The swimmer was said to have been rammed by the shark at Melros or Florida Beach. The swimmer was only 150 metres from shore when the encounter happened. According to reports, the man had dived from a reef into shallow water.

The authorities swung into action and alerted beachgoers. A search for the shark was also launched.

Surf Life Saving WA took to Twitter and said: “A great white shark has rammed a male person in his side, off the back of the reef at Melros Beach Mandurah.”

They added: “Nil injuries to swimmer, for awareness of other swimmers in the area Melros, south of Mandurah.”

According to the Department of Fisheries Shark Operation Unit, the attack took place at Florida Beach rather than Melros beach.

They commented: “To reduce the threat to people, Florida Beach has now been closed and will remain closed for 24 hours when City of Mandurah will reassess the situation.”

One local told The Western Australia: “There’s not many whites, they’re normally out way deep, they come in if there’s schools of fish,

“They go where the food is. It obviously wasn’t interested in the person it bumped, that’s not really predatory behaviour.”

