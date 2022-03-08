By Matthew Roscoe • 08 March 2022 • 12:03

500kg-bomb airstrike kills children in Sumy, Ukraine. Credit: Twitter

500kg-bomb airstrike kills children before the humanitarian corridor was opened in Sumy, Ukraine.

AT least 21 people have been killed, including children, after a 500kg-bomb airstrike from Russian forces hit the Ukraine city of Sumy, hours before a humanitarian corridor was opened up in the region to allow civilians to evacuate the war-torn country.

On Tuesday, March 8, we reported that at least nine people, including two children, had been killed following the attack, however, Sky News is now reporting that the number is closer to 21.

According to the news outlet, authorities in the Sumy region have confirmed 21 deaths following airstrikes late last night.

The Mirror is reporting that Russian pilots ‘dropped 500-kilogram bombs’ on the Ukrainian city of Sumy. In a video too graphic to show, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba, shared the footage on Twitter, which he described as the “Barbaric bombardment” of a residential area in Sumy on Monday, March 7.

Videos and pictures on the social media platform show the dead bodies of children lying covered in blood, while other images show the aftermath of the attack on the city, which appears to have struck an apartment block and killed the citizens.

Destressing footage of small bodies being pulled from the rubble and blood-splattered rocks have been shared on Twitter, with some people describing the scenes as something out of a horror movie.

The Mirror notes that one video shows a team of men working to excavate the bodies. One man is seen to gently lay a blanket over the face of an unmoving body, before moving away to help elsewhere.

Speaking about the humanitarian corridor, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a televised statement early on Tuesday, March 8: “It has been agreed that the first convoy will start at 10 am (local time) from the city of Sumy. The convoy will be followed by the local population in personal vehicles.”

